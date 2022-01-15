Who will Bengals play in the AFC Divisional Round?

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday to open the 2022 NFL Playoffs, holding off a late Raiders comeback to advance. The Raiders had shots at the end zone but came up short in the final minute. It wasn’t a pretty game, loaded with penalties and a record of eight combined field goals between the two teams, but the Bengals did just enough to advance.

The Bengals will not find out their opponent for the Divisional Round until Sunday evening. The NFL re-seeds teams in the second round with the No. 1 seed in each conference facing the worst remaining team and the two teams in between facing off. The No. 3 Bills host the No. 6 Patriots on Saturday night and the No. 2 Chiefs host the No. 7 Steelers on Sunday night.

If the Chiefs beat the Steelers, the Bengals Divisional round opponent would be one of two options: 1) if the Bills beat the Patriots, Cincinnati would travel to face the No. 1 Titans, and 2) if the Patriots beat the Bills, Cincinnati would travel to face the Chiefs. If the Steelers upset the Chiefs, the Bengals would face the winner of Bills-Patriots.