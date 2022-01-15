 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Kevin Durant won’t return Saturday vs. Pelicans after suffering knee injury

Durant appeared to bump knees and went to the locker room.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
New Orleans Pelicans v Brooklyn Nets
Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on January 15, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Halftime update: The Nets lead the Pelicans 69-41 at the break and they’ve ruled Durant out for the rest of the game with a knee sprain. It makes sense with a big lead not to push the star forward, especially with a knee issue. There’s no word on the extent of the injury yet, but Durant will not return Saturday.

The Brooklyn Nets have another injury situation on their hands and this time, it’s star small forward Kevin Durant. He went to the locker room Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans after appearing to suffer a knee injury.

Durant had 12 points in 12 minutes prior to exiting the contest. The Nets lead the Pelicans 54-32 to as of this writing so there’s no real reason to rush Durant back into this game if he feels his knee is not at 100 percent.

The Nets star is now a co-favorite to win the MVP with Stephen Curry, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Curry’s recent slide has opened things up for Durant, who has been consistent as ever. A long-term injury would not only wipe those odds, but it would be a significant setback for the Nets as title favorites per the oddsmakers.

If Durant misses time, look for James Harden, Patty Mills and Cam Thomas to pick up the slack. Joe Harris is still out indefinitely, so Thomas and Mills will see more minutes if Durant is sidelined for a while.

More From DraftKings Nation