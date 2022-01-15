Kevin Durant won’t return Saturday vs. Pelicans after suffering knee injury

Halftime update: The Nets lead the Pelicans 69-41 at the break and they’ve ruled Durant out for the rest of the game with a knee sprain. It makes sense with a big lead not to push the star forward, especially with a knee issue. There’s no word on the extent of the injury yet, but Durant will not return Saturday.

The Brooklyn Nets have another injury situation on their hands and this time, it’s star small forward Kevin Durant. He went to the locker room Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans after appearing to suffer a knee injury.

KD hurt his left knee -- looked like he bumped knees on the last play. He tried to stay in the game for a moment -- but then walked off the floor and went straight back to the locker room. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 16, 2022

Durant had 12 points in 12 minutes prior to exiting the contest. The Nets lead the Pelicans 54-32 to as of this writing so there’s no real reason to rush Durant back into this game if he feels his knee is not at 100 percent.

The Nets star is now a co-favorite to win the MVP with Stephen Curry, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Curry’s recent slide has opened things up for Durant, who has been consistent as ever. A long-term injury would not only wipe those odds, but it would be a significant setback for the Nets as title favorites per the oddsmakers.

If Durant misses time, look for James Harden, Patty Mills and Cam Thomas to pick up the slack. Joe Harris is still out indefinitely, so Thomas and Mills will see more minutes if Durant is sidelined for a while.