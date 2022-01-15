 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bills fans throw ‘foreign object’ into end zone after Kendrick Borne scores touchdown

The Bills have dominated the Patriots in every phase of the game Saturday night. Fans wanted in on the action.

By kate.magdziuk
England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) makes a catch against Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace (39) in the first quarter of the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

As if the Bills brutal beating of the Patriots wasn’t enough...

Buffalo fans weren’t thrilled to see New England score their first touchdown of the post-season and weren’t afraid to show it. After Kendrick Bourne caught a three-yard touchdown from Mac Jones, Buffalo fans threw a — erm — foreign object into the end zone to express their displeasure.

Yep... that’s a dildo. And yes — it briefly made it into Saturday night’s primetime broadcast.

So many questions remain. How did the fan sneak this into the stadium? Did they carry it in their clear 12” x 6” x 12” NFL-approved bag? Bring it in their jacket? What did the plan to do with it if the Patriots didn’t score a touchdown in this Wild Card matchup?

It’s not the first time that we’ve seen things thrown onto the field, but we’ll give this fan some points for creativity.

More From DraftKings Nation