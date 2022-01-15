Bills fans throw ‘foreign object’ into end zone after Kendrick Borne scores touchdown

As if the Bills brutal beating of the Patriots wasn’t enough...

Buffalo fans weren’t thrilled to see New England score their first touchdown of the post-season and weren’t afraid to show it. After Kendrick Bourne caught a three-yard touchdown from Mac Jones, Buffalo fans threw a — erm — foreign object into the end zone to express their displeasure.

YOOOO BILLS FANS THREW A DILDO ON THE FIELD LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/Nu47kTmaCn — ❄️ ☃️ (@_LamarJamagic_) January 16, 2022

Yep... that’s a dildo. And yes — it briefly made it into Saturday night’s primetime broadcast.

So many questions remain. How did the fan sneak this into the stadium? Did they carry it in their clear 12” x 6” x 12” NFL-approved bag? Bring it in their jacket? What did the plan to do with it if the Patriots didn’t score a touchdown in this Wild Card matchup?

It’s not the first time that we’ve seen things thrown onto the field, but we’ll give this fan some points for creativity.