Bills humiliate Patriots 47-17 behind Josh Allen’s five touchdown passes

There have been plenty of times where New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has run up the score on his opponents. This time, he and the Patriots were on the receiving end of a playoff beatdown.

The Buffalo Bills left no doubt who the superior team was Saturday night in a 47-17 victory over the Patriots. The Bills now await the results of Sunday’s action to see who they’ll play in the divisional round. If the Steelers win, Buffalo plays Tennessee. If the Chiefs win, the Bills will head to Kansas City.

Josh Allen, a contender for league MVP, threw five touchdown passes in the rout. He continued to throw the ball even as Buffalo held a big lead in the fourth quarter, a sign of the bad blood between the Bills and Patriots.

For years, New England had dominated the division and made the other teams look foolish. Now it seems like the Bills are destined to make their own Patriot-like run atop the AFC East. Dawson Knox had two touchdown receptions and Devin Singletary added two touchdown runs in the win.

