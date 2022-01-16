 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch Naomi Osaka in the first round of the 2022 Australian Open on TV, via live stream

The defending Australian Open champ kicks off her title defense against Maria Camila Osorio Serrano. We break down what you need to know.

By David Fucillo

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand during a practice session ahead of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 16, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The 2022 Australia Open gets underway Sunday evening and Naomi Osaka kicks off her title defense at 9:30 p.m. ET. She will face Maria Camila Osorio Serrano in the first round in a match set to air on the ESPN family of networks.

ESPN is offering day one coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET. It’s a safe bet Osaka’s opener will get some coverage on the main network. However, whether you’re not in front of your TV or the network considers other matches, you can watch a live stream at WatchESPN or on the ESPN app with a cable subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access either channel for a live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to find ESPN.

Osaka withdrew from her semifinal match at the Melbourne Summer Set 1 due to shock to her body. She withdrew from a tune-up match last year before winning the Australian Open, so we’ll keep our fingers crossed she’s healthy enough to remain in this year’s tournament as she advances.

Osaka is a -1100 favorite to win the match at DraftKings Sportsbook while Serrano is +650.

More From DraftKings Nation