Opening odds for Divisional round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs

The 2022 NFL Playoffs wrapped up the first weekend, but we still have a Monday game to go. For the first time, the NFL extended Wild Card weekend a third day and we get Cardinals vs. Rams to close out the first round slate. The winner of that game will travel to face the No. 2 Bucs in the Divisional Round.

The rest of the Divisional Round is finalized. The No. 1 Packers will host the No. 6 49ers in the second NFC matchup. On the AFC side, the No. 1 Titans will host the No. 4 Bengals and the No. 2 Chiefs will host the No. 3 Bills.

49ers-Packers already has odds, and the rest of Here’s our full list of opening odds for the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs as of Sunday evening at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as more odds arrive.

Opening point spread: Packers -5.5

Opening point total: 49.0

Opening moneyline: Packers -225, 49ers +185

Opening point spread: Titans -3

Opening point total: 47.5

Opening moneyline: Titans -150, Bengals +130

Opening point spread: Chiefs -2.5

Opening point total: 52.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -135, Bills +115

Opening point spread: TBD

Opening point total: TBD

Opening moneyline: TBD

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.