Announcers and viewing options for Eagles vs. Bucs in NFC Wild Card round

The No. 6 seed Philadelphia Eagles will head on the road to take on the No. 2 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC Wild Card round matchup this weekend as the NFL playoffs get underway. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, January 16th. The Bucs finished 13-4 on the season while the Eagles ended at 9-8 through the 17-game regular season. The contest will be broadcast nationwide on FOX, with streaming options on FOX Live and the FOX Sports app.

This game will be announced by the duo of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, two seasoned broadcasters who have been working together for almost 20 years. 52-year-old Buck has been working for FOX since 1994, when he was hired on at just 25 to announce NFL games. He became the lead play-by-play announcer for MLB games and also quickly became the play-by-play announcer for one of their top NFL broadcast teams as well.

Troy Aikman began working for FOX as an NFL commentator shortly after his retirement from the Dallas Cowboys in 2001, and was partnered up with Buck about a year later. He received an Emmy nomination in 2004 and has become a regular on the sports network, joining the broadcast team for six Super Bowls so far.

While fan reactions are mixed whenever Buck and Aikman show up to call a game, the duo has become a staple over the years for games broadcast on FOX, and it seems as though they’ll continue to be very active throughout the rest of these playoffs as well.