Announcers and viewing options for Steelers vs. Chiefs in AFC Wild Card round

The Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild card round Sunday night in a rematch of a regular season matchup between the two teams. The Chiefs won that game 36-10 and hope it will be that easy the second time around, but the Steelers will look to keep Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement tour going.

The game is on NBC, which means Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will be calling the action. Michaels and Collinsworth remain one of the most popular broadcasting pairs in the country when it comes to NFL action. Michaels is a play-by-play veteran, while Collinsworth has been able to progress as an analyst over the last few seasons with additional usage of stats and film.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are 12.5-point favorites against the Steelers. The total is set at 46. Kansas City is -760 on the moneyline while Pittsburgh is +525 as a heavy underdog.