Announcers and viewing options for 49ers vs. Cowboys in NFC Wild Card round

The No. 6 seed San Francisco 49ers and No. 3 seed Dallas Cowboys will face off against each other in the second Super Wild Card weekend on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

The 49ers-Cowboys game will be televised on CBS with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call. Nantz and Romo would not miss a playoff game called at Jerry World, especially with the Cowboys have a shot to make a deep postseason run.

But if you have kids who love football, they can tune into the Nickelodeon broadcast with Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson, and Nick star Gabrielle Nevaeh Green from That Girl Lay Lay.

This is the second-straight year that the NFL will have a playoff game on Nickelodeon. If didn’t get a chance to watch last year, it had a little bit of everything for kids to make it fun for them and even adults to watch. Former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was named the NVP (Nickelodeon’s valuable player), despite Chicago losing to the New Orleans Saints.