What channel is 49ers vs. Cowboys on, what is game time for Wild Card matchup

NFL Wild Card weekend rolls into the Lone Star State on Sunday afternoon for a game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys, a rivalry that dates back to the 1990s. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

After a 2-4 start to the season, the 49ers turned things around with a Week 8 win over the Chicago Bears. Two weeks later, they beat the Los Angeles Rams and winning seven of their last nine games to finish with 10 wins. Despite spending a first-round pick on Trey Lance, the Niners are still rolling with Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback. He’s had his struggles to end the season, but with the dynamic play of guys like Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, the Niners are a dangerous playoff team that’s not too far removed from a Super Bowl run back in 2019.

The Cowboys won five of their last six games to win their first NFC East title since 2018. The most impressive part of Dallas’ 12-5 season has to be Dak Prescott’s comeback from a from an ankle injury last season. He hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 14, and he’s only thrown 10 all season. Over his last four games, he’s thrown 13 touchdowns. Also not to be ignored is the defensive turnaround. The Cowboys now boast a top 10 unit that excels at forcing turnovers.

Game TV Info: 49ers vs. Cowboys

Game date: Sunday, January 16

Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The line currently sits at Cowboys -3 with a projected point total of 50.5, the highest of any game this weekend. The moneyline is -165 Cowboys, +145 49ers.