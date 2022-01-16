What channel is Steelers vs. Chiefs on, what is game time for Wild Card matchup

NBD will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs. This playoff matchup will begin at 8 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Everybody in the football world was shocked to see the Steelers get into the playoffs. However, Ben Roethlisberger will now have one last chance to make a run in the playoffs. The Steelers have been extremely inconsistent this season. They haven’t played too well against good teams. One player on their team who has been consistent is TJ Watt. He tied the NFL record for sacks in a single-season.

The Kansas City Chiefs started off the season extremely slow. People were saying they may not make the playoffs, including myself. It’s safe to say they found their rhythm again and nobody wants to play them. Their defense isn't great but has improved as the season has went on.

Game TV Info: Steelers vs. Chiefs

Game date: 1/16/22

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

TV channel: NBC

Broadcast map

The line currently sits Chiefs -12.5. The Bucs moneyline odds are currently -700, while the Eagles are +500. The point total is installed at 46.