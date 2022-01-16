What channel is Eagles vs. Bucs on, what is game time for Wild Card matchup

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This playoff matchup will begin at 1 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Shockingly, the Eagles are in the playoffs. At one point in the season, the Eagles were 3-6. They quickly turned it around and have a legit shot in the playoffs. The last time they faced the Buccaneers, they lost 22-28. This game will fall on Jalen Hurts. IF he plays well, they have a good chance of winning. However, if he struggles, they won't have a chance. Lately, that Eagles defense has been stellar.

We all know how good Tom Brady is in the postseason. He’s won seven Super Bowls and some are predicting him to win another one this year. The only things holding the Buccaneers back is injuries. Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, two of the teams top receivers, will both not be playing for the Buccaneers this postseason. They will rely heavily on Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski, and all their running backs.

Game date: 1/16/22

Game time: 1:00 PM EST

TV channel: FOX

The line currently sits Bucs -8.5. The Bucs moneyline odds are currently -390, while the Eagles are +310. The point total is installed at 49.