How to watch Steelers vs. Chiefs in the Wild Card Round of the 2022 playoffs via live online stream

The NFL has closed out its regular 2021 season and kicks off the 2022 NFL Playoffs with the Wild Card Round. This round features the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game kicks off at TIME p.m. ET and airs on NBC. Plenty will be watching the game on TV, but if you’ve cut the cord on cable or just won’t be in front of your television, there are several options available to live stream the game.

NBC will stream the game on NBC Live Stream site and on the NBC app, but that requires a cable log-in. You can also watch it on Peacock or the Peacock App. If you don’t have a cable subscription, there are quite a few streaming services offering free trials for one or two weeks. You can check YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV and be able to stream the game this week.

The game is often a little bit delayed on live streams, but usually it’s only between 30 and 60 seconds behind the TV broadcast. That can impact you if you’re on Twitter during the game, but otherwise it’s an easy option.

The Chiefs are 12.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total is installed at 46.