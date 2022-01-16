 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cowboys D/ST fantasy outlook: Start or sit in the Wild Card round?

We go over the fantasy football and DFS outlook of the Cowboys defense ahead of their Wild Card matchup against the Eagles in the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

By BenHall1
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) celebrates making an interception with his teammates in the first quarter against the Washington Football Team at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are set to host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a Wildcard matchup. The Cowboys defense shocked a ton of people this season. They led the NFL in total takeaways this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys D/ST ($3,100)

Everybody in the NFL knows what type of season Trevon Diggs has had. It’s been hit or miss with him all year. While he led the NFL in interceptions with 11, he also gave up a ton of yards in coverage. Micah Parsons has been stellar and it’s guaranteed that he’ll win defensive rookie of the year.

The San Francisco 49ers offense has been up and down all season. This game lies in Jimmy Garropolo’s hands in my opinion. He will have to limit turnovers and that’ll be tough to do against this Cowboys defense. I don't see how the Cowboys will be able to stop Deebo Samuel and I expect him to have a monstrous game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

While I think this will be a high-scoring game, there are better options to play on defense.

