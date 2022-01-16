Cowboys D/ST fantasy outlook: Start or sit in the Wild Card round?

The Dallas Cowboys are set to host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a Wildcard matchup. The Cowboys defense shocked a ton of people this season. They led the NFL in total takeaways this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys D/ST ($3,100)

Everybody in the NFL knows what type of season Trevon Diggs has had. It’s been hit or miss with him all year. While he led the NFL in interceptions with 11, he also gave up a ton of yards in coverage. Micah Parsons has been stellar and it’s guaranteed that he’ll win defensive rookie of the year.

The San Francisco 49ers offense has been up and down all season. This game lies in Jimmy Garropolo’s hands in my opinion. He will have to limit turnovers and that’ll be tough to do against this Cowboys defense. I don't see how the Cowboys will be able to stop Deebo Samuel and I expect him to have a monstrous game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

While I think this will be a high-scoring game, there are better options to play on defense.