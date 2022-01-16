 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Deebo Samuel fantasy outlook: Start or sit 49ers WR in the Wild Card round?

We go over the fantasy football and DFS outlook of Deebo Samuel ahead of the 49ers Wild Card matchup against the Cowboys in the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

By Nick Simon
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers will hit the road for their Wild Card round matchup at the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in a battle of two classic NFC playoff rivals.

Niners wide receiver has been a game breaker on multiple fronts all season long and we’ll look into his viability as an option for DraftKings Daily Fantasy lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel ($8,100)

Samuel clocks in as the second-highest priced receiver for Wild Card weekend and with good receiver. His prowess as both a pass-catcher and a running option down the stretch has made him one of the NFL’s most dangerous weapons.

For DFS users, he has averaged 22.2 fantasy points per game, topping 30+ points four times this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Drafting Samuel in your lineup will cost you a pretty penny but he’s a worthy investment considering how important he is to the 49ers’ offense. Start him.

