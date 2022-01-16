Deebo Samuel fantasy outlook: Start or sit 49ers WR in the Wild Card round?

The San Francisco 49ers will hit the road for their Wild Card round matchup at the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in a battle of two classic NFC playoff rivals.

Niners wide receiver has been a game breaker on multiple fronts all season long and we’ll look into his viability as an option for DraftKings Daily Fantasy lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel ($8,100)

Samuel clocks in as the second-highest priced receiver for Wild Card weekend and with good receiver. His prowess as both a pass-catcher and a running option down the stretch has made him one of the NFL’s most dangerous weapons.

For DFS users, he has averaged 22.2 fantasy points per game, topping 30+ points four times this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Drafting Samuel in your lineup will cost you a pretty penny but he’s a worthy investment considering how important he is to the 49ers’ offense. Start him.