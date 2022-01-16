NFL DFS picks, 49ers-Cowboys DraftKings Showdown strategy for Wild Card game

The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys will add another chapter in their storied postseason rivalry Sunday when the two teams meet at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Both teams should be fairly healthy in key spots heading into the game, which means no surprises for those involved in DFS contests for this game. Here’s a look at the best Captain’s picks and value plays for 49ers-Cowboys.

Injuries

There are no major injuries of note for either team. LB Keanu Neal is out for Dallas, while several 49ers defensive players are questionable to play.

Captain’s Chair

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

It’s hard not to back Prescott, who comes into this game throwing 12 touchdowns against zero interceptions in his last three games. The quarterback has been a star at home, with 23 touchdowns and just two picks this season in Dallas. Look for Prescott to keep doing his thing in a big game and back him as a captain.

Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Samuel is going to get good volume in the running and receiving game. The 49ers recognize he’s their best offensive player and are going to try to get him the ball as often as possible. Samuel is the rare skill player that makes sense to designate as a captain, even with a tough matchup against the Cowboys secondary.

Value Plays

Tony Pollard, RB, Cowboys — $5,200

Ezekiel Elliott grabs all the headlines but Pollard has been heavily involved in Dallas’ offense. He’s the value play here at this price, as he’ll get touches in the rushing and receiving game. Dallas trusts Pollard in big spots as well, so he’ll also be on the field in key moments. That’s a good recipe for success with these types of plays.

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers — $6,400

Over the last five weeks of the season, Aiyuk has 339 yards on 21 receptions with two touchdowns. Even with Samuel and George Kittle being the primary targets in the offense, Aiyuk is set to get some favorable matchups. Dallas can’t cover everyone and you can bet they’ll focus more on Samuel and Kittle. That means good things for Aiyuk, who will some opportunities to make plays individually.