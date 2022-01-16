Eagles-Bucs DraftKings Showdown strategy for Wild Card game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers first hurdle on the road to repeating as Super Bowl champions will come Sunday in the form of the Philadelphia Eagles. It should be a fun strength-versus-strength matchup as the Bucs’ top-notch run defense will face Philly’s relentless rushing offense. Here are some players to consider in your DraftKings Showdown contests.

Injuries

Eagles running back Miles Sanders said Friday that he will play this weekend after missing the past two games due to a broken hand. Running backs Boston Scott and Jordan Howard as well as tight end Dallas Goedert were on the COVID list for Week 18, but they were all activated on Monday.

The Bucs will be without running back Ronald Jones (ankle) and wide receiver Cyril Grayson (hamstring). RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is considered questionable for this game. He was designated to return from injured reserve earlier this week. Wideout Mike Evans (hamstring) went through a full practice Thursday and should be ready to roll.

Captain’s Chair

Tom Brady, QB, Buccaneers — $17,100

It’s a hefty price, but Brady might be asked to throw upwards of 50 times in this game with Jones out and Fournette considered genuinely questionable. If the latter is ineed inactive, that would leave Tampa Bay without a dependable between-the-tackles runner. Brady has been fantastic recently, tallying six TDs and more than 700 passing yards over his past two games. The Bucs will likely need to ride his arm to the Divisional round.

Rob Gronkowski, TE, Buccaneers — $13,800

Relying on tight ends who are facing the Eagles has been a fruitful strategy all year long. Philly has allowed the most receptions (107) and touchdowns (14) to the position. And Gronk has been in prime form recently, topping 100 yards and catching seven passes in each of his past two games. He should romp in this cake matchup.

Value Plays

Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles — $5,800

Goedert’s price here is nearly $1,000 less than his previous season low in a Showdown contest, so he should be a very popular play. The South Dakota State alum has been the Eagles’ clear No. 1 receiver since Week 13, registering 21 catches and 339 yards in his four games during that stretch. The Buccaneers rank as a middle-of-the-pack defense versus tight ends, but Dawson Knox (7-60-1) and Jack Doyle (6-81-1) bested them recently. Goedert is a step up, athletically, from both of those players and should cause havoc in the middle of the field.

Tyler Johnson, WR, Buccaneers — $5,200

While Brady will obviously lean heavily upon Gronk and Evans, a third receiving option may break out to be a significant contributor in this game. If you want a value pick with more big-play upside, you could try Breshad Perriman ($5,400), but he is dealing with a hip ailment. Johnson has zero injury risk and saw seven targets last week, tying him with Evans for the second-most on the team. He turned his five catches into just 22 yards, but with Tampa Bay very shorthanded at wideout, it’s evident that Johnson will have his chances to make an impact Sunday.