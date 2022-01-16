Best DFS value plays for Eagles vs. Bucs in Wild Card Round of 2022 playoffs

To kickoff Sunday’s wild card games, the No. 7 seed Philadelphia Eagles will play the No. 2 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. This is a rematch from Week 6, where the Buccaneers won 28-22.

This game also features a ton of stars such as Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski, Jalen Hurts, and Dallas Goedert that many DFS players will try to stack their lineup with. But as we see in DFS showdown contests, it is not about the star players sometimes. It also depends which players you have in those FLEX tiers to fill out your lineup.

Outside of the big names, who are some lower-tier value flex plays on both teams that could help you win this Wild Card game showdown on DraftKings? Let’s discuss some options below.

Tyler Johnson, WR, $5,200

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be looking towards Johnson’s way in Sunday’s playoff game against the Eagles. Johnson has played well over the last two games, which is a good sign for the Bucs and DFS players.

In the regular season finale against the Panthers, the second-year wide receiver had five receptions for 22 yards and 7.2 fantasy points. Johnson has had at least three receptions in four out of his last five games. The Eagles’ defense is ranked second against WRs (OPRK) this season, but they are known to give up some catches and yards.

Cameron Brate, TE, $3,400

The Buccaneers are dealing with a couple of injuries in their wide receiver unit, which means we could see more snaps for Brate. The Eagles have had their issues covering the tight end this season and the Buccaneers have a trio of solid options. Gronkowski will get the most attention, but Brate can also be a factor inside the red zone.

In the Buccaneers’ last three games, the veteran tight end has scored two touchdowns and is averaging 6.9 fantasy points per game. You are not looking for Brate to rack up the yards, but to be a weapon inside the 20.

Jordan Howard, RB, $2,800

For the Eagles to have a chance on Sunday, they’ll need to run the football with their set of quality running backs. After not playing in last week’s game, head coach Nick Sirianni said that will play on Sunday. The Buccaneers pose a tough matchup as they are only allowing 92.5 rushing yards per game.

However, as we’ve seen this season, when the Eagles are determined to run the football, no one can slow them down. Howard is averaging 8.9 fantasy points per game this season and will likely see double-digit carries in Sunday’s game.