Best value lineup strategy for 49ers vs. Cowboys in the Wild Card Round of the 2022 NFL playoffs

Wild Card weekend will bring us the renewal of a classic NFC playoff rivalry on Sunday as the San Francisco 49ers head to AT&T Stadium to meet the Dallas Cowboys.]

From the likes of Deebo Samuel and George Kittle on 49ers to Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb on the Cowboys, both of these teams have offensive playmakers that can break a game open in the blink of an eye. And yet, the game will most likely be decided by who steps up in the tier below them.

Outside of the big names, who are some lower-tier value flex plays on both teams that could help you win this Wild Card game showdown on DraftKings? Let’s discuss some options below.

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, $5,400

Brandon Aiyuk has gradually improved over the course of the season and finished the year with 56 receptions for 826 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 10.3 fantasy points per game in DFS but was steadily cranking out performances of 13+ points in the backend of the season.

With Samuel bound to garner so much attention, Aiyuk should get a steady dose of medium-yard targets and be a fantasy boon to anyone who drafts him.

Dalton Schultz ,TE, $5,000

Dalton Schultz has been one of the more consistent tight ends in the league and averaged 12.3 fantasy points a game by hauling in 78 receptions for 808 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this season. He performs better under the lights of AT&T Stadium too, averaging 14.8 fantasy points in home games.

Kittle will the higher priced tight end for this game but you can get yourself an almost equally productive cheaper option in Schultz.

Cedrick Wilson, WR, $4,400

Wilson has put up good numbers this year and his value has shot up after Michael Gallup suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 17. Wilson caught six passes for 35 yards and a touchdown in that game before going off in the season finale against Philly last week. In that game, he caught five passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns, earning 31.9 fantasy points in the process.

At $4,400, Wilson is a bargain that you should consider.