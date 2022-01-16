Best value lineup strategy for Steelers-Chiefs in the Wild Card Round of the 2022 NFL playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers will go into Kansas City again and hope for better results than last time. The Chiefs will try to have a similar result after they smashed the Steelers 38-10 earlier this season.

Outside of the big names, who are some lower-tier value flex plays on both teams that could help you win this Wild Card game showdown on DraftKings? Let’s discuss some options below.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers, WR, $200

Smith-Schuster was unexpectedly removed from I.R. and will play in this game. He probably won’t play a full set of snaps, but at just $200 to roster, it is hard to not give him a shot to find the end zone in what should be a game where the Steelers throw a lot.

Byron Pringle, WR, Chiefs, $4,800

Pringle caught two touchdowns the last time these two teams played, but Travis Kelce was out due to COVID-19 and Tyreek Hill wasn’t 100 percent coming off COVID-19. But, Pringle is the cheapest of the Chiefs and Hill’s heel isn’t 100 percent right now. He could have a big play or two again.

Chase Claypool, WR, Steelers, $5,600

Claypool is a big play waiting to happen, but he’s hurt himself with some bonehead plays over the last month. The good news is that he played well last week and the team can’t ignore him in a game they aren’t expected to win. Claypool should get his chances Sunday night.