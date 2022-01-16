Betting Steelers-Chiefs against the spread in the Wild Card Round

The Pittsburgh Steelers will somehow play a wild-card game in the playoffs this year, meeting up with the Kansas City Chiefs in the first weekend of the postseason. The Steelers needed plenty of help in the final week of the season to extend Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement tour, while the Chiefs were always expected to be in this position from the beginning of the year. Here’s a look at the points spread for the game and how bettors should approach the rematch of the regular-season contest between the teams.

Against the spread pick: Steelers vs. Chiefs

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are 12.5-point favorites. This is a huge spread for a playoff game, especially with the way the Steelers have managed to churn out wins over the last two weeks. Kansas City’s high-powered offense looks to be too much for Pittsburgh here, even with the Steelers defense likely to play better than it did three weeks ago. Take the Chiefs against the spread.

