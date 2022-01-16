Betting Eagles-Bucs against the spread in the Wild Card Round

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will enter the first game of Sunday’s Wild Card slate favored by more than a touchdown at home against the Philadelphia Eagles as the defending champions look to get their run to the Super Bowl started strong. These two teams matched up against one another earlier this season when the Buccaneers knocked off the Eagles 28-22 on the road in Week 6.

Against the spread pick: Eagles vs. Bucs

Philadelphia finished 9-8 in the regular season to earn a Wild Card spot and while it’s great to be a playoff team, their path to the postseason came by beating the bad teams and losing to the good teams. Unfortunately for them, the Buccaneers are a very good team. Tampa Bay’s six-point win earlier this year is a bit deceiving as they held a 28-7 lead late in the third quarter, and they had just 213 yards of offense. We’ll go with Tampa Bay to win and cover as eight-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.