NFL DFS picks, Steelers-Chiefs DraftKings Showdown strategy for Wild Card game

The last time these two teams met was in late December when the Kansas City Chiefs won 36-10 over the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a thorough blowout and the Chiefs didn’t have Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill wasn’t 100 percent. Hill might not be 100 percent again, but Kelce is back and both will play. The Steelers will have a healthier T.J. Watt as well as JuJu Smith-Schuster, who is returning from I.R. for this game.

Captain’s Chair

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs — $17,700

I am a little worried about Tyreek Hill’s heel, so I’m not going to go all in on him. That leaves Travis Kelce and Mahomes as the two highest upside plays for this game. Byron Pringle was the best play for the captain’s slot the last time these two teams played, but with Kelce back, it’s hard to count on him. I also expect Mahomes will be more apt to run in the playoffs.

Diontae Johnson, WR, Steelers — $13,500

If the Steelers are going to win this game, Najee Harris is likely to be a huge contributor, but I don’t see the Steelers sniffing a win, which means Johnson should see a ton of targets and have a good ceiling.

Value Plays

Byron Pringle, WR, Chiefs — $4,800

Pringle caught six passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns against the Steelers the last time they played. With Hill not 100 percent, Pringle or Mecole Hardman could end up with strong games and both deserve spots in your lineups.

Darrel Williams, RB, Chiefs — $6,400

Williams is firmly in my plans as a captain in some lineups on Sunday night. A lot will depend on how the Chiefs end up scoring. A receiver gets tackled at the one and Williams gets the TD is something that could happen more than once and if they get a good lead, we should see more of him in the fourth quarter.