Betting 49ers-Cowboys against the spread in the Wild Card Round

The San Francisco 49ers will take the momentum from their comeback win in Week 18 into the first game of the playoffs when they meet the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the wild-card round. The 49ers and Cowboys both have a storied history in the postseason, meeting in three straight NFC title games during the 1990s. San Francisco has more success lately, although Dallas has started to separate itself in its division as a consistent playoff contender.

Against the spread pick: 49ers vs. Cowboys

The Cowboys are 13-4 against the spread this season, while the 49ers are 9-8. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cowboys are 3-point favorites against the spread. Dallas is -155 on the moneyline while San Francisco is +135. The home team by a field goal is the move here. Take the Cowboys against the spread Sunday.

