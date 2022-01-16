Betting the over/under for 49ers-Cowboys in the Wild Card Round

In a playoff matchup that would make the 1990s blush, the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round. The game kicks off on CBS at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 16.

The Cowboys have given seemingly everyone fits with their inconsistent offensive play. For much of the season, the offense flirted with dominance but never quite hit the mark. However, everything came together during a blowout win of the Washington Football Team the day after Christmas with everyone from Dak Prescott to Dalton Schultz tearing apart the defense to the tune of 56-14. A week later, the offense disappeared again, resulting in a 25-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Meanwhile, the 49ers reconfigured their offense around the unique skills of Deebo Samuel and George Kittle to become an intimidating presence. Head coach Kyle Shanahan manufactures touches for both seemingly at will, allowing the offense to overcome the limitations of the injured Jimmy Garoppolo.

Still, with the Cowboys' unpredictable offensive output and the 49ers ground-based attack, how probable does hitting the over on 50 points seem? Both teams fall below the .500 mark in that regard over the course of the season, and the improvements each have made on defense further suggest fewer points than more.

Take the under (50 points, -110).

