Betting the over/under for Steelers-Chiefs in the Wild Card Round

To close out Sunday’s playoff action, the Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the reigning AFC champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.

After a slow start to the season, the Chiefs reclaimed their title-contending identity. Patrick Mahomes delivered another fine season (4,839 passing yards, 37 touchdown passes, and 13 interceptions) while the defense transformed from arguably the worst unit in the league to a top-half unit during the backstretch of the season. While Kansas City didn’t claim the AFC’s No. 1 seed, no team strikes more fear within the conference as the playoffs begin.

Conversely, the Steelers plodded their way into an unlikely playoff berth, giving a nearly 40-year-old Ben Roethlisberger at least one more game in a black and yellow uniform. With few exceptions, Pittsburgh’s offense struggled through the air and on the ground, the latter despite the addition of first-round pick Najee Harris. And in the Steelers’ earlier matchup with the Chiefs, they mustered just 10 points.

All of which points to an ugly game. Perhaps Big Ben has a vintage performance left in him, but that seems like a stretch.

Take the under (46 points, -110).

