Betting the over/under for Eagles-Bucs in the Wild Card Round

The defending-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers make their playoff return against the last team to defeat Tom Brady in the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will serve as Nick Sirianni’s postseason debut as the head coach of the Eagles. The game kicks off on FOX at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 16.

The Eagles have surpassed expectations this season, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ve performed well against top-flight competition. None of their victories came against opponents that reached the playoffs, and they only once surpassed 26 points against such a team. Philadelphia’s first tilt with Tampa Bay resulted in a 28-22 loss that was less competitive than the final score suggests.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers have mostly taken care of business since the start of December, dropping only an odd 9-0 game to the New Orleans Saints during that stretch. Brady continues to play well into his mid-40s with no signs of slowing down. Tampa should handle Philly with an eye on grinding down the clock during the second half.

Take the under (46 points, -110).

