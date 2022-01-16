How to watch 49ers vs. Cowboys in the Wild Card Round of the 2022 playoffs via live online stream

The Dallas Cowboys cruised to their first NFC East title since 2018 behind a 12-5 record, a rejuvenated Dak Prescott and a defense that came out of nowhere to vault into the top-10. But they’ll face a tough test on Wild Card weekend when the red hot San Francisco 49ers roll into town. Kickoff for this game is at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

CBS will stream the game on the CBS Live TV site and the Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play, but to do so requires a cable log-in. The games are also available to live stream on the Official NFL App or by accessing the Yahoo! Sports app, which both broadcast in-market and primetime games throughout the regular and post-season.

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play (Access to both CBS and Nickelodeon broadcasts), Amazon Prime

Moneyline odds: Cowboys -165, 49ers +145

If you don’t have a cable subscription, there are quite a few streaming services offering free trials for one or two weeks. You can check YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV and be able to stream the game this week. The game is often a little bit delayed on live streams, but usually it’s only between 30 and 60 seconds behind the TV broadcast. That can impact you if you’re on Twitter during the game, but otherwise, it’s an easy option.