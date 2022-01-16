Dak Prescott fantasy outlook: Start or sit Cowboys QB in the Wild Card round?

The Dallas Cowboys are set to host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a Wildcard matchup. Quarterback Dak Prescott had a few big games this season, but he also had numerous games with big struggles. They'll need him to play his best if they want to make a playoff run.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ($6,400)

This season, Dak Prescott threw for 4,449 yards and 37 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He ranks 7th in the NFL in passing yards and is tied for 4th in touchdown passes. In the final four games of the season, he threw no interceptions which is crucial as he struggled with turnovers a bit during the season.

The San Francisco 49ers defense allowed 206.5 passing yards this season which ranks 6th in the NFL. It’ll be interesting to see what the Cowboys offense does against them as this is the only playoff matchup between two teams that have yet to play each other this season. I would expect Dak to throw at least one interception.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Although Dak is one of the cheaper quarterbacks for the weekend, I wouldn't recommend starting him. There are better options.