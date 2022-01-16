Ezekiel Elliott fantasy outlook: Start or sit Cowboys RB in the Wild Card round?

The Dallas Cowboys are set to host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a Wildcard matchup. Running back Ezekiel Elliott had a decent season in terms of fantasy. Like many other Cowboys, he was very inconsistent however. Some weeks he was the highest-scoring fantasy running back and some weeks he was towards the bottom.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott ($6,100)

In six seasons in the NFL, Elliott has surpassed 1,000 rushing yards four times. He needed all 17 games this season as he rushed for 1,002 after rushing for 87 yards in teams final game of the season. Elliot has also rushed for 10 touchdowns this season. This is the third time in his career having 10+ rushing touchdowns. He also had 47 receptions for 287 yards and two touchdowns.

The San Francisco 49ers defense allowed 103.5 rushing yards this season which ranks 7th in the NFL. It’ll be interesting to see what the Cowboys offense does against them as this is the only playoff matchup between two teams that have yet to play each other this season. I think Elliott will get in the end zone on Sunday. While he has done it a bunch this season, the Cowboys will need it if they want to beat one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

As the 6th most expensive player on DraftKings, I think Elliott is a great play. For a guy who can do what Elliott can, $6,100 is relatively cheap.