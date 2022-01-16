Tony Pollard fantasy outlook: Start or sit Cowboys RB in the Wild Card round?

The Dallas Cowboys are set to host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a Wildcard matchup. Running back Tony Pollard had the best season of his career and that doesn't even count the extra game of the season as he was only active for 15 games.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard ($5,300)

In 15 games, Pollard had 130 carries for 719 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 39 receptions for 337 yards. This week, I think we will see him in the passing game much more. He may not score a touchdown, but he’ll have a decent amount of receptions for a running back.

The San Francisco 49ers defense allowed 103.5 rushing yards this season which ranks 7th in the NFL. It’ll be interesting to see what the Cowboys offense does against them as this is the only playoff matchup between two teams that have yet to play each other this season. Look for Pollard to make some big plays in the passing game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you need a cheap option at running back, Pollard is a great play.