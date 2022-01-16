CeeDee Lamb fantasy outlook: Start or sit Cowboys WR in the Wild Card round?

The Dallas Cowboys are set to host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a Wildcard matchup. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had a good sophomore season. We saw his numbers increase which is always a step in the right direction. I would expect to see his numbers take an even bigger step forward next season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb ($6,200)

In 16 games, Lamb had 79 receptions for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns. More of his better games happened closer to the first half of the season. He had less than 70 yards in the last five games. In these games, Amari Cooper has been the better fantasy receiver.

The San Francisco 49ers defense allowed 206.5 passing yards this season which ranks 6th in the NFL. It’ll be interesting to see what the Cowboys offense does against them as this is the only playoff matchup between two teams that have yet to play each other this season. I don't expect Lamb to be the Cowboys top fantasy receiver in this one.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

I would lean towards the cheaper option in Amari Cooper for this one.