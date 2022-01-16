Amari Cooper fantasy outlook: Start or sit Cowboys WR in the Wild Card round?

The Dallas Cowboys are set to host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a Wildcard matchup. Wide receiver Amari Cooper has been stellar down the stretch for this Cowboys team in the red zone. In a big Wild Card matchup, the Cowboys will need their veteran receiver to step up.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Amari Cooper ($5,900)

In 15 games, Cooper had 68 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns which is the most he’s ever scored in a season in his career. He’s scored a touchdown in three of their last four games. I expect him to score another one in this Wild Card matchup. Dak has to rely on his veteran receiver to make some plays in the red zone.

The San Francisco 49ers defense allowed 206.5 passing yards this season which ranks 6th in the NFL. It’ll be interesting to see what the Cowboys offense does against them as this is the only playoff matchup between two teams that have yet to play each other this season. I expect Cooper to be one of the top receivers in DFS this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

At $5,900, Cooper should be an automatic play.