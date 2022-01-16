Cedrick Wilson fantasy outlook: Start or sit Cowboys WR in the Wild Card round?

The Dallas Cowboys are set to host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a Wildcard matchup. Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson is another Cowboys receiver who has had the best season of their career. With Michael Gallup missing a number of games, many different guys have had to step up.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson ($4,400)

In 16 games, Wilson has 45 receptions for 602 yards and six touchdowns. He’s coming off the best game of his career. Against the Eagles, Wilson had five receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns. I don't think he’ll have another big performance in this one.

The San Francisco 49ers defense allowed 206.5 passing yards this season which ranks 6th in the NFL. It’ll be interesting to see what the Cowboys offense does against them as this is the only playoff matchup between two teams that have yet to play each other this season. I expect the 49ers to limit Wilson in this one.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Although he is a cheap play, I don't think he will score many DFS points, so there are better options.