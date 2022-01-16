Dalton Schultz fantasy outlook: Start or sit Cowboys te in the Wild Card round?

The Dallas Cowboys are set to host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a Wildcard matchup. Tight end Dalton Schultz has had a much better season than people expected.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz ($5,000)

This season, Schultz had 78 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. Among tight ends, he was towards the top in almost every stat. He didn't get much recognition however.

The San Francisco 49ers defense allowed 206.5 passing yards this season which ranks 6th in the NFL. It’ll be interesting to see what the Cowboys offense does against them as this is the only playoff matchup between two teams that have yet to play each other this season. The 49ers actually struggled against some of the better tight ends on the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

I think Schultz would be a great play if you want to save some money at the tight end position.