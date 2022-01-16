Steelers D/ST fantasy outlook: Start or sit in the Wild Card round?

The Pittsburgh Steelers improbably earned an AFC playoff spot in the final week of the regular season and will head into the lion’s den of Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday for a Wild Card round showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Steelers defense will be facing the tough task of trying to corral Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense on Sunday. We’ll go over their viability as starters in DraftKings Daily Fantasy lineups this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers D/ST ($2,400)

Led by defensive end T.J. Watt, the Pittsburgh defense has averaged 6.5 fantasy points per game. They have put up 10+ point performances in three out of the last four games. That fourth game was their Week 16 matchup against the Chiefs, where they allowed 36 points and generated -2.0 fantasy points.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Steelers are the cheapest-priced defense this week and with good reason. Barring a masterful performance in shutting down Mahomes, play it safe and sit them for this week.