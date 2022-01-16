Brandon Aiyuk fantasy outlook: Start or sit 49ers WR in the Wild Card round?

The San Francisco 49ers will hit the road for their Wild Card round matchup at the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in a battle of two classic NFC playoff rivals.

49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk started to heat up towards the back half of the regular season and we’ll go over his viability as an option for DraftKings Daily Fantasy lineups this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk ($5,400)

Aiyuk delivered one of his strongest performances of the season in last week’s do-or-die overtime victory over the Rams last Sunday. He caught six of seven targets for 107 receiving yards, earning 19.7 fantasy points for DFS users.

He ended up averaging just 10.3 fantasy points per game but that’s a product of some of his poorer performances earlier in the season. He earned 12 or more points in six of his last eight outings.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

At $5,400, there’s great value for Aiyuk if you choose not to pay the cost for Deebo Samuel. Start him.