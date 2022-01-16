 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jauan Jennings fantasy outlook: Start or sit 49ers WR in the Wild Card round?

We go over the fantasy football and DFS outlook of Jauan Jennings ahead of the 49ers Wild Card matchup against the Cowboys in the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

By Nick Simon
NFL: JAN 09 49ers at Rams Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers will hit the road for their Wild Card round matchup at the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in a battle of two classic NFC playoff rivals.

49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings carved himself a small role with the Niners offense towards the end of the season and we’ll go over his viability as an option for DraftKings Daily Fantasy lineups this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Jauan Jennings ($3,800)

Jennings experienced a breakout performance during last week’s do-or-die game against the Rams to close the regular season. The rookie caught six of seven targets for 94 yards and two touchdowns as the Niners clinched the final playoff spot in the NFC with the overtime win. That effort garnered 27.4 fantasy points for DFS users, by far his biggest output of the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

At $3,800, he has a lot of value and it will come down to whether you believe he can duplicate last week’s performance. He’ll most likely come back down to earth, so sit him.

