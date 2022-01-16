 clock menu more-arrow no yes

George Kittle fantasy outlook: Start or sit 49ers TE in the Wild Card round?

We go over the fantasy football and DFS outlook of George Kittle ahead of the 49ers Wild Card matchup against the Cowboys in the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

By Nick Simon
San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers will hit the road for their Wild Card round matchup at the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in a battle of two classic NFC playoff rivals.

49ers tight end George Kittle started to cool down in the final weeks of the regular season and we’ll go over his viability as an option for DraftKings Daily Fantasy lineups this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers TE George Kittle ($6,000)

Kittle came just 90 yards short of posting another 1,000 receiving yard season but he really slowed down in production down the stretch. Over the final three games of the season, he combined for just eight catches for just 60 yards and yielded a combined 14.6 fantasy points during that period.

With Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk producing in the passing game, someone had to be the odd man out and it was Kittle.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Despite Kittle’s individual struggles, he’s always worth a start just for the potential of what he could do if he’s targeted early and often.

