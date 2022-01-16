49ers D/ST fantasy outlook: Start or sit in the Wild Card round?

The San Francisco 49ers will hit the road for their Wild Card round matchup at the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in a battle of two classic NFC playoff rivals. The 49ers defense/special teams came up big when the team needed them the most last Sunday and we’ll look over their viability as an option for DraftKings Daily Fantasy lineups this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers D/ST ($2,800)

The 49ers' defense shut the door in last week’s overtime game against the Rams as Ambry Thomas came up with the game-winning interception to seal the game and send the team to the postseason.

San Francisco’s defense has been solid down the stretch, putting up exactly 9.0 fantasy points in five of its last six games

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There’s an opportunity here for the defense to get to Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, who has had a few less than stellar performances this season. Start the 49ers' defense.