 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Elijah Mitchell fantasy outlook: Start or sit 49ers RB in the Wild Card round?

We go over the fantasy football and DFS outlook of Elijah Mitchell ahead of the 49ers Wild Card matchup against the Cowboys in the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

By Nick Simon
San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers will hit the road for their Wild Card round matchup at the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in a battle of two classic NFC rivals.

Rookie running back Elijah Mitchell will be making his postseason debut after a phenomenal debut season with the Niners. Here, we’ll go over his viability as an option in your DraftKings Daily Fantasy lineup this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell ($5,500)

Mitchell managed to finish the season with just under 1,000 rushing yards despite missing a number of games with injury. He netted DFS users an average of 16.4 fantasy points per game, clocking three performances of 20+ points.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There’s value for Mitchell at $5,500 with several other Wild Card round running backs going for higher prices. He’s worth a start as an RB2/flex option but be wary of the Cowboys’ vicious front seven potentially making things difficult for the rookie.

More From DraftKings Nation