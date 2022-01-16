Trey Lance fantasy outlook: Start or sit 49ers QB in the Wild Card round?

The San Francisco 49ers will hit the road for their Wild Card round matchup at the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in a battle of two classic NFC playoff rivals.

We’ll look at the viability of rookie quarterback Trey Lance as an option for DraftKings Daily Fantasy lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Trey Lance ($5,000)

Lance has been firmly behind starter Jimmy Garoppolo this season and has been used sparingly at certain points. He showed promise two weeks ago when starting in place of an injured Jimmy G against the Texans, throwing for 249 yards and two touchdowns to earn 20.06 fantasy points in DFS that week.

Unfortunately for him, Garoppolo returned the following week against the Rams and will get the nod against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Jimmy G starting, don’t entertain the notion of putting Lance in your lineup. Sit him.