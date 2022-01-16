Jimmy Garoppolo fantasy outlook: Start or sit 49ers QB in the Wild Card round?

The San Francisco 49ers will hit the road for their Wild Card round matchup at the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and are hoping for a solid performance from starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Playing through a thumb injury, Jimmy G came up big in last week’s overtime victory against the Rams to put the Niners in this position. Here, we’ll go over whether the veteran is worth putting in your DraftKings Daily Fantasy lineup this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo ($5,300)

Garoppolo has been a decent option in DFS throughout the season. Throwing for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, he has averaged 17.2 fantasy points per game. The Cowboys have given up 238.2 passing yards a game this season so there’s an opportunity for Garoppolo to have at the very least a decent game here.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jimmy G has a low ceiling as a fantasy option but also a high floor and generally won’t bottom out. There’s value for him at $5,300 and if you surround him with explosive weapons in your lineup, you could have a good day. Start him.