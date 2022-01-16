Pat Freiermuth fantasy outlook: Start or sit Steelers TE in the Wild Card round?

The Pittsburgh Steelers improbably earned an AFC playoff spot in the final week of the regular season and will head into the lion’s den of Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday for a Wild Card round showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth will step on the field for his first-ever postseason game on Sunday. We’ll take a look at his viability as a starter in DraftKings Daily Fantasy lineups this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth ($4,200)

The rookie Freiermuth hauled in 60 receptions for 497 receiving yards and seven touchdowns this season, averaging 9.5 fantasy points per game in the process. He wasn’t necessarily explosive from a fantasy perspective, only putting up one 20+ point performance on the year.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There’s value for him at $4,200 and if last week’s nine target game against the Ravens is an indicator, Ben Roethlisberger will be looking for him. However, he probably won’t do much with them and it’s probably best to sit him against Kansas City.