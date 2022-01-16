Ray-Ray McCloud fantasy outlook: Start or sit Steelers WR in the Wild Card round?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud had the best regular season of his career this year.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Ray-Ray McCloud ($3,700)

In 16 games, McCloud had 39 receptions for 277 yards. He’s actually played his best football down the stretch. In each of the final three games, McCloud had at least four receptions for 25+ yards. He’s also been the return man for the Steelers this season.

The Kansas City Chiefs defense allows 251.4 passing yards per game which ranks 27th in the NFL. It’s clear that they have struggled all season. However, their best game of the season was their last matchup against Pittsburgh. The last time they played, McCloud had four receptions for 25 yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Although he is extremely cheap, I don't think he’ll score many points in any fantasy formats. Sit him.