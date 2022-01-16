Chase Claypool fantasy outlook: Start or sit Steelers WR in the Wild Card round?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Wide receiver Chase Claypool actually took a step back this season in terms of statistics.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Chase Claypool ($4,800)

In 15 games, Claypool had 59 receptions for 860 yards and 2 touchdowns. He’s actually coming off one of his best fantasy games of the season. Against the Ravens, Claypool had five receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown. He also had three carries for 33 yards.

The Kansas City Chiefs defense allows 251.4 passing yards per game which ranks 27th in the NFL. It’s clear that they have struggled all season. However, their best game of the season was their last matchup against Pittsburgh. Claypool four catches for 41 yards the last time these teams faced off. I’m expecting another quiet game from him.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

I don't think Claypool is worth the play and there are better options available.