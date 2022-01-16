Diontae Johnson fantasy outlook: Start or sit Steelers WR in the Wild Card round?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson had the best season of his young career.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson ($6,700)

In 16 games this season, Johnson had 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. His 107 receptions were tied for 5th most in the NFL. Another big thing was that he played part of this season through injury. You could tell he was banged up out there for quite a few of the games earlier in the season.

The Kansas City Chiefs defense allows 251.4 passing yards per game which ranks 27th in the NFL. It’s clear that they have struggled all season. However, their best game of the season was their last matchup against Pittsburgh. Johnson was actually the one player for the Steelers who put up decent numbers. He had six receptions for 51 yards and scored their only touchdown.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Johnson sits at an average salary among the receivers this week. I think he is a great play, especially at that cost.