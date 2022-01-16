Benny Snell fantasy outlook: Start or sit Steelers RB in the Wild Card round?

The Pittsburgh Steelers improbably earned an AFC playoff spot in the final week of the regular season and will head into the lion’s den of Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday for a Wild Card round showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Steelers running back has been used sparingly throughout the season as he’s been firmly planted behind starter Najee Harris on the depth charts. We’ll look into his viability as a starter in DraftKings Daily Fantasy lineups on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers RB Benny Snell ($4,200)

Harris has logged just 36 carries for 98 yards in 17 games this season. His biggest output came last week against the Ravens, where he stepped in for an injured Harris and ran for 22 yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There isn’t a circumstance justifying inserting Snell into your DFS lineup. Even when he’s stepped in for Harris, he hasn’t put up any numbers of note. The Steelers removed Harris from the injury report ahead of Sunday night’s game — Sit Benny Snell.