Najee Harris fantasy outlook: Start or sit Steelers RB in the Wild Card round?

The Pittsburgh Steelers improbably earned an AFC playoff spot in the final week of the regular season and will head into the lion’s den of Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday for a Wild Card round showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Steelers running back Najee Harris was dealing with an elbow injury throughout the week but was officially taken off the injury report and will be good to go for this matchup. We’ll go over his viability as an option in your DraftKings Daily Fantasy lineup this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers RB Najee Harris ($6,600)

Clocking in exactly 1,200 rushing yards and 1o touchdowns as a rookie, Harris had been a solid fantasy option all season long. He averaged 18.4 fantasy points per game and had eight games where he crossed 20+ points.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Harris is the second-highest-priced running back this weekend but is definitely worthy of a start on Sunday. With quarterback Ben Roethlisberger extremely limited at this point and the weather in Kansas City dropping below freezing on Sunday night, the Steelers will lean heavily on Harris to carry them.