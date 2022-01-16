Ben Roethlisberger fantasy outlook: Start or sit Steelers QB in the Wild Card round?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has a chance to shock the world. A week ago, everybody thought that their Week 18 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens would be his final game in the NFL. After beating them and getting some more help, he’ll have a shot to have one more postseason run.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger ($5,200)

This season, Roethlisberger threw for 3,740 yards with 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Throughout the season, Roethlisberger has been extremely inconsistent. There have been weeks where people think he still has something in the tank and then weeks where they want him benched. Heading into this game, it’s clear he wants to be seen as the big underdogs.

The Kansas City Chiefs defense allows 251.4 passing yards per game which ranks 27th in the NFL. It’s clear that they have struggled all season. However, their best game of the season was their last matchup against Pittsburgh. They held Roethlisberger to 159 yards. I expect this game to be a blowout and Roethlisberger to have more struggles.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Although he is the second-cheapest starting quarterback, there are much better options than Roethlisberger at quarterback.